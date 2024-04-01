UK Woman Gives Birth To Twins 22 Days Apart: 'I Couldn't Believe'

One of the twins was a stillborn. (Representational Pic)

A woman in the UK gave birth to super-rare twins - 22 days apart in different hospital. According to a report in New York Post, 22-year-old Kayleigh Doyle became pregnant with perfectly healthy twins in October 2020 and didn't know there were any problems until she felt labour pains in March, 2021. She underwent a normal delivery but baby Arlo was a stillborn, and the doctors warned her that the other baby may also not survive. Arlo was born on March 20, 2021 and was 17 weeks early, the outlet further said.

"I was aware of all the risks that came with having twins. I even paid for private doctor's appointments because I was so worried about complications," Ms Doyle told the Post.

"When I hit 22-and-a-half weeks, literally, I was in bed and had the worst pain of my entire life. I wasn't sure what was going on, so I went to the toilet downstairs, and my waters broke," she added.

Doctors said her first baby died because of a blood clot in the placenta.

"He looked like a normal baby. Doctors sat me down after I gave birth, and told me they weren't expecting 'twin two' to survive - and he'll probably be born in the next couple of hours," Ms Doyle said while recalling the incident.

But Ms Doyle's contractions stopped and she was sent home, as per Metro. After the trauma of her first baby, the news left her gobsmacked.

Incredibly, 22 days later, Astro was delivered via C-section and survived against all the odds.

Doctors were baffled by the gap and Ms Doyle hasn't found "another woman" who has a bigger gap.

"Every day that passed, he'd say he genuinely couldn't believe it. When Astro arrived I couldn't believe he had survived all that time," she was quoted as saying by Metro.

Two weeks after coming home with Astro, Kayleigh held a funeral for Arlo - and the ordeal led her to train as a natal intensive care unit (NICU) volunteer. She now wants to help other parents who are in similar situations.