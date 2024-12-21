UK Woman Abducts Couple Over Bike Row, Claims "I Didn't Do It", Avoids Jail Sentence

A UK woman, involved in the kidnapping of a couple over an electric scooter dispute has avoided jail while a co-accused has been sentenced to three years in prison. Helen Rae, 45, and David Wilson, 41 entered the house of Alana Michie and Paul Brown in Glasgow's Drumchapel on April 19, earlier this year and waited for them to return. After the unsuspecting couple unlocked the house, both Ms Rae and Mr Wilson pounced on them. While Ms Michie's wrists were tied with shoelaces, Mr Brown had a knife run down his face, according to a report in GlasgowLive.

Ms Rae also punched Mr Brown in his head and body before Mr Wilson struck him with a mug which caused a bleeding injury.

"Rae slashed Ms Michie's jacket she was wearing using nail scissors. Her hands were then tied using shoelaces. Wilson meantime brushed a blade down the cheek of Mr Brown saying he was going to slash him," said prosecutor Lauren Aitchison during the hearing.

'I didn't do it'

The victim man was also told that he was going to be put in a boot and then dumped in the River Clyde. As per the court documents, Mr Wilson and Ms Rae were long-time friends who knew their victims from living in the local area. It was stated that there had been an ongoing feud over the electric scooter.

Notably, the couple was only able to escape after Mr Wilson led Mr Brown outside at knifepoint, leaving the two women inside the property. Mr Brown somehow managed to evade Mr Wilson and approached a member of the public for help and contacted the police.

Officers later found the two women in the house and Ms Rae was arrested. During the court proceedings, Ms Rae's defence was marked by her claim of innocence, stating, "I didn't do it," despite clear evidence of her involvement.

Despite her involvement, Ms Rae avoided prison. Instead, she was sentenced to 300 hours of unpaid work and 18 months of supervision. Meanwhile, Sheriff Andrew McIntyre sentenced Mr Wilson to three years in jail with an additional year of supervision post-release.