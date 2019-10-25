Two More Arrested In UK Truck Deaths

The incident sent shockwaves across the nation on Wednesday.

British police said Friday they had arrested two more people in connection with the 39 dead bodies found in a truck. A man and a woman, both aged 38 and from Warrington in northwest England, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people, they said.

