UK To Address Backlog Of Modern Slavery Cases Amid 50 Million Globally Trapped

The Government of the United Kingdom has recruited 200 additional Home Office staff to clear a backlog of 23,300 modern slavery cases left by the last government. The cases could be "eliminated" within two years, according to an official statement. This step will be giving thousands of women, men, and children who may have suffered traumatic sexual, physical, and economic abuse the clarity needed to assist with their recovery.

According to the UK government, currently, many victims face long delays in having their status as a victim of modern slavery confirmed through the national referral mechanism via a conclusive grounds decision. This can lead to prolonged uncertainty and mental health suffering.

"For too long, modern slavery survivors and the harrowing experiences they have lived through have not been given the attention and support they deserve," Minister for Safeguarding, Jess Phillips, said. "This is going to change. The actions I have announced today are a first step towards putting survivors first, eradicating the backlog of modern slavery cases to give victims the clarity and peace of mind they need to move on with their lives."

According to the International Labour Organisation, an estimated fifty million people were living in modern slavery as of 2021, based on the latest Global Estimates of Modern Slavery. Of this number, 28 million individuals were in forced labour, while 22 million were trapped in forced marriage.

The number of people in modern slavery has risen significantly in the last 10 years. 10 million more people were in modern slavery in 2021 compared to 2016 global estimates. Women and children remain disproportionately vulnerable.

Modern slavery occurs in almost every country in the world and cuts across ethnic, cultural, and religious lines. More than half (52 percent) of all forced labour and a quarter of all forced marriages can be found in upper-middle-income or high-income countries.