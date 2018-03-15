UK Tells Britons In Russia: Be Aware Of Harassment, Don't Talk Politics

The Foreign Office updated its travel advice on Wednesday after Prime Minister Theresa May said Russia was behind the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter with nerve agent, and expelled 23 diplomats. Russia denies responsibility.
"Due to heightened political tensions between the UK and Russia, you should be aware of the possibility of anti-British sentiment or harassment at this time," the Foreign Office said in a travel advisory.
British police have estimated that 10,000 to 20,000 British soccer fans were expected to travel to Russia in the Summer for the finals of the World Cup.
