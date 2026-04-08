UK Skydiver Dies After Parachute Fails To Open During Jump, Police Probe 'Unexplained' Death

A man in his 50s died on Easter Monday after his parachute failed to deploy during a solo jump at Headcorn Aerodrome in Kent, UK. The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 am when eyewitnesses reported seeing what appeared to be an "object" falling from the sky with a parachute that failed to open, Telegraph reported.

"There are five people in our group, and we saw what looked like a person falling, and the chute did not open. We were the next jump, and I was trying to get in the right headspace to jump. I did not believe that it had happened. I was trying to keep myself composed," eyewitness Lucy Barrett said.

She and others watching were left 'traumatised' after realising it was the man's body.

Soon after, emergency services responded to the report of a parachutist's body being found at Headcorn Aerodrome in Ashford at 10:00 BST on Monday. Kent Police confirmed a man in his 50s was dead, and his family has been notified.

British Skydiving is investigating the incident, with findings to be shared with authorities, including the coroner. Police are treating the death as unexplained and are investigating in conjunction with the relevant regulatory bodies.

A spokesman for Go Skydive said, "We are aware of an incident involving a solo club skydiver at a drop zone in Headcorn. Our thoughts are with those affected. We would like to express our sincere thanks to all emergency services and on-site teams for their swift and professional response, as well as to the ground staff who are assisting at this time.

A British Skydiving Board of Inquiry will investigate the accident and, when completed, will submit reports to the coroner, the police, the CAA, British Skydiving and any other relevant authorities. The report will include the board's conclusions and will, if appropriate, make recommendations. At this stage, we are unable to provide any further information. We will continue to cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and will provide updates if and when it is appropriate to do so."

Flight operations at Headcorn Aerodrome in Ashford were suspended on Easter Monday following the activation of emergency services. Forensic teams from Kent Police were present at the scene until late evening.

According to Flightradar data, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan aircraft, commonly used for skydiving and parachuting, departed the aerodrome at 8:36 am and returned at 9:24 am, with no further aircraft movements recorded thereafter. Eyewitness images showed clusters of people gathered on the airfield's apron and adjacent fields, including emergency response personnel and vehicles.