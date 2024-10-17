Advertisement

UK Scrambled Typhoon Jet To Intercept London-Bound Air India Flight After Bomb Threat

The bomb threat was received for the Air India plane from Mumbai to London, an airline official said.

Read Time: 2 mins
UK Scrambled Typhoon Jet To Intercept London-Bound Air India Flight After Bomb Threat
A loud sonic boom was heard in East Anglia region on England. (Representational)
London/Mumbai:

The Royal Air Force on Thursday scrambled a Typhoon fighter jet to intercept an Air India aircraft that received a bomb threat and the plane later landed safely in London.

"We can confirm that RAF Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighter aircraft from RAF Coningsby were launched this afternoon, to investigate a civilian aircraft," a Royal Air Force spokesperson said.

Following an uneventful interception the aircraft was released to continue to its original destination under the direction of civilian air traffic control, the spokesperson said.

Further, the spokesperson said the incident is now being handled under the control of civilian authorities.

The airline official said the flight landed safely at London Heathrow Airport.

A loud sonic boom was heard in the East Anglia region of England as the jets were scrambled, authorised to transit at supersonic speed for operational reasons.

"Police can confirm a loud noise heard by residents in the county was a sonic boom caused by RAF aircraft this afternoon (17 October) and was not an explosion," Norfolk Police said in a statement. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Eurofighter Typhoon, Air India Mumbai London Flight, Air India Flight Bomb Threat
UK Scrambled Typhoon Jet To Intercept London-Bound Air India Flight After Bomb Threat
