UK Says Iran Behind 'Deliberate' Attack On Israel-Managed Tanker

UK believes attack on Israeli tanker was carried out by Iran deliberately, Dominic Raab said. (File)

Britain believes Iran deliberately carried out a deadly attack on an Israeli tanker off Oman last week, the foreign minister said on Sunday, urging Tehran to cease such attacks.

"We believe this attack was deliberate, targeted, and a clear violation of international law by Iran," Dominic Raab said in a statement, adding the UK found it was "highly likely" the attack was carried out by one or more drones.

