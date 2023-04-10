UK Royals Reveal Crown Jewels To Be Used At King Charles' Coronation

The new British sovereign will be crowned on the morning of May 6

Britain's royal family on Monday revealed a list of Regalia to be used at King Charles III's much-anticipated coronation next month. The new British sovereign will be crowned alongside his wife, Camilla, in a religious service at Westminster Abbey that will take place on the morning of May 6.

Notably, the coronation Regalia are sacred and secular objects which symbolise the service and responsibilities of the monarch. In an Instagram post, The Royal Family shared a list of jewels and symbolic items which will feature during the crowning.

''The Crown Jewels are the nation's most precious treasures. At the heart of the Crown Jewels collection are the Coronation Regalia: the sacred objects used during the coronation ceremony. These unique objects represent the powers and responsibilities of the monarch. The Regalia have played a central role in Coronation Services for hundreds of years and, in keeping with tradition, will be used at Westminster Abbey at the Coronation Service on 6 May,'' the post reads.

See the pictures here:

From crowns and swords to sceptres and orbs, here are the things that will feature during the Coronation:

St Edrward's crown: The solid gold crown, set with precious stones and fringed with ermine, will be put on the King's head at the moment of crowning. The crown was made for King Charles II in 1661, as a replacement for the medieval crown which had been melted down in 1649.

Queen Mary's Crown: The crown has been chosen by The Queen Consort for the Coronation, marking the first instance in modern times of an existing crown being used for the Coronation of the Consort. Ahead of the Coronation, minor changes and additions to Queen Mary's Crown are being undertaken, such as the as inclusion of the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds which were part of Queen Elizabeth II's personal jewellery collection for many years.

The Imperial State Crown: It is the crown the monarch exchanges for St Edward's Crown at the end of the Coronation Service. The Imperial State Crown is also used on ceremonial occasions, such as the State Opening of Parliament.

The coronation spoon: It is the oldest object in use at Coronations, which is used for anointing the Sovereign with holy oil, the most sacred part of the ceremony.

The Ampulla, The Soverign's orb, The Soverign's sceptre with cross, and The Soverign's sceptre with dove, are the other things that will feature at the Coronation.

Earlier, Britain's royal family revealed a new Twitter emoji based on the crown the monarch will wear at the landmark ceremony. The three-day weekend will also feature a star-studded concert, nationwide "big lunch" and volunteering initiatives, as well as the traditional royal processions associated with the coronation.