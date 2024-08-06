UK Riots: Elon Musk Hits Back At Keir Starmer With 'Family Guy' Meme

The internet users were quick to react to the meme.

A war of words broke out between Elon Musk and the prime minister Keir Starmer over riots gripping the UK. In his recent tweet, Musk, the billionaire owner of X, slammed the UK government again with a 'Family Guy' meme and wrote, "In 2030 for making a Facebook comment that the UK government didn't like."

The picture shows the main character of Family Guy, Peter Griffin, getting the death penalty for cracking a joke.

See the post here:

In 2030 for making a Facebook comment that the UK government didn't like pic.twitter.com/UhKDLeCPJb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2024

A user wrote, "The UK is quickly becoming Communist China."

Another user commented, "In 2040 just for existing."

"The UK has officially fallen," the third user commented.

Earlier, Mr. Musk sparked a dispute with Downing Street over UK riots, amid concerns that online disinformation is fueling the unrest.

Commenting on his social media site under a video of rioters setting off fireworks at police, Musk stated, "Civil war is inevitable."

The prime minister's spokesperson quickly dismissed Musk's comment, asserting there is "no justification for comments like that" and warning that "anyone who is whipping up violence online will face the full force of the law."

Musk later responded to a social media post from Sir Keir Starmer that condemned violence against Muslims. Mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers have been among the targets of far-right demonstrations.

Sir Keir declared that the unrest "is not protest, it is pure violence," and emphasized, "We will not tolerate attacks on mosques or Muslim communities."

Musk replied: "Shouldn't you be concerned about attacks on all communities?"

The dispute risks undermining government efforts to hold social media companies accountable for removing harmful online content believed to be inciting some of the violence.