Watch: UK PM Rishi Sunak Bats Against England Pace Legend James Anderson

It's not every day you get to see British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak playing a game of cricket with the England cricket team. The UK PM recently joined the England team for a net session.

In the video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Sunak can be seen talking to legendary England pacer James Anderson. Mr Sunak, known for his love of cricket, also gave a glimpse of his impressive batting skills.

The Prime Minister looked excited to face Mr Anderson, who recently picked up his 700th wicket in Test cricket. Mr Sunak said that he practiced beforehand and jokingly asked Mr Anderson to take it easy on him, to which the bowler responded, "We'll see." Mr Sunak displayed an impressive technique and confidently blocked Mr Anderson's deliveries, impressing those watching, including some young academy players.

Clearly enjoying the training session, Mr Sunak said, "Looks like I'll be hanging around here for the rest of the day. Just let the office know I'll be back later.” He also took some pictures and signed autographs for people present at the venue.

Posting the video on X, Mr Sunak asked the England cricket team in the caption, "Am I ready for the call-up?", to which they replied, "Not bad, perhaps a few more net sessions first."

This comes after the UK Prime Minister announced a £35 million initiative for the construction of 16 all-weather domes in cities hosting T20 World Cup matches in 2026 and 2030. Mr Sunak said that these domes will foster year-round cricket participation at the grassroots level.

“I love cricket, that's no secret. So I'm pleased that today we can support even more young people to get into the game. We're investing £35 million in grassroots cricket to help over 900,000 young people into playing cricket,” he announced on X, on Friday.

England and Wales are scheduled to host the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup. In 2030, England along with Scotland and Ireland will host the men's edition.