UK Politician Suggests 'Children Of Working Parents May Commit Crime Later In Life'

A UK Politician named Nick Fletcher suggested that children of working parents may commit crimes later in life. The Tory MP called on ministers to give mothers and fathers more choices when it comes to childcare, the Independent reported. Mr Fletcher made these comments during the continuation of the Budget debate in the commons.

The MP also criticised the Chancellor's pledge for an expansion of free childcare provision. He insisted that "part of this 4 billion dollar could be used to provide some choice to parents to give them the option to stay at home or go to work."

The MP suggested that working parents should spend more time with their children especially when they are young or they might up "in the headmaster's office, with the social worker, with the police or with the judge."

"I am a social conservative. I believe the best person to look after our children is mum, dad, maybe nana, grandad... but family," Mr Fletcher said.

He added, "I know it's tough for many out there. I know some have no choice and I am judging no one on their choices or the position that they find themselves in."

He further stated that one should never devalue the job of being a great parent.

He said, "I was always told when I was bringing my children up 'spend time with your kids when they are young or you will be forced to spend time with them when they are older'.

"By that, they meant in the headmaster's office, with the social worker, with the police or with the judge if they stray.

"We don't want that for any child. So let's do all we can to embrace family life," he concluded.