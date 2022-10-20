UK Political Crisis Live: Liz Truss Resigns, Election For Successor By Next Week

Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned after her tax-cutting plans caused a market meltdown during an already severe cost-of-living crisis. Truss announced that she will remain in office till a successor is chosen.

The prime minister's woes began when her showpiece tax-slashing policy sparked market chaos that threatened the country's pension funds, forcing her into a series of humiliating U-turns.

Interior Minister Suella Braverman's departure on Wednesday triggered the second reshuffle this month after Truss sacked close ally Kwasi Kwarteng over the budget debacle, replacing him with Jeremy Hunt, who swiftly reversed almost all the policy announcements.

Here are the LIVE updates on the UK Political crisis:

Oct 20, 2022 18:55 (IST) UK Labour leader Keir Starmer demands general election 'now'

UK opposition leader Keir Starmer on Thursday demanded an immediate general election after Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation following just six weeks in charge.



"The Tories cannot respond to their latest shambles by yet again simply clicking their fingers and shuffling the people at the top without the consent of the British people. We need a general election -- now," the Labour party leader said.

Oct 20, 2022 18:51 (IST) After Liz Truss Resigns As UK PM, All Eyes Now On Rishi Sunak

One of the probable names that is expected to feature in the elections is Rishi Sunak, who Liz Truss defeated in the previous general elections. If he wins, Rishi Sunak would be the first Indian-origin person to hold the UK Prime Minister's office.

Oct 20, 2022 18:28 (IST) Liz Truss Resigns As UK PM After 45 Days Amid Economic Turmoil

