UK Prime Minister Odds: Rishi Sunak Favourite To Replace Liz Truss

Rishi Sunak came second in the Tory Party's recent elections. (File)

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned today after her plans to revive the country's economy led to turmoil in the markets. Her mini-budget was also opposed by several members of her Conservative Party.

With Truss gone, just six weeks after she assumed office, all eyes are now on conservative leaders Rishi Sunak, Suella Braverman, and Penny Mordaunt.

After coming second to Truss in this summer's Tory Party elections, Rishi Sunak is the favourite among the bookies to take over as the prime minister.

The former Chancellor of the Exchequer currently has odds of 13/8, according to Sky Bet. If he wins, the 42-year-old would be the first Indian-origin person to assume the UK Prime Minister office.

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace are other leading Tory contenders to succeed Truss.

Penny Mordaunt, who came third in the recent Conservative leadership election, currently has odds of 9/2. Ben Wallace, who is the Secretary of State for Defence, comes next at 10/1.