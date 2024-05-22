UK Policeman Under Investigation After Video Shows Him Assaulting Man In Wheelchair

The incident take place on Monday afternoon.

An investigation has been launched after a video in social media showed a policeman punching a man in a wheelchair. According to the BBC, the incident took place outside a shop in Great Yarmouth on Monday evening. In the viral clip, the police officer landed around half a dozen blows into the disabled man. Norfolk Police said the man, who was arrested on suspicion of public order offences, was being "verbally abusive" and had threatened the officer "with a bottle".

"We recognise the public concern around the level of force used in this incident and this will form part of our investigation," Chief Inspector Matt Dyson is quoted as saying by the BBC.

"We are aware of a video circulating on social media. The matter has been referred to the Professional Standards Department and we are carrying out a thorough investigation of the circumstances, including a review of the officer's body worn video," he further said.

A 43-year-old woman, who works nearby, said she saw the incident that took place on St Peter's Road.

She said the man in the wheelchair was dancing and singing when the policeman came and stopped him.

"He was trying to get up with a bottle of beer in hand and I think the police guy thought he was going to throw the bottle at him. Then you see in the video the police guy punched him," Carla Carvalho told the outlet.

Justin Fenn, manager of a shop in the area, said his CCTV cameras had filmed the incident from several angles.

"The policeman pulled up and the man's brandishing a bottle. He's just tipped out contents and he's brandishing it, instantly confrontational to the policeman. He's shouting and screaming. The police officer got the pepper spray. He's asking for assistance via his radio set," Mr Fenn said.

Norfolk Police said a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing harassment, alarm or distress and assaulting an emergency worker.