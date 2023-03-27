UK PM Rishi Sunak And Suella Braverman Face 'Go Away' Slogans In Essex

The incident took place at the High Street of Chelmsford.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman were yelled at and warned to "go away" when they visited Essex, as per a report in Sky News. The protest was against Sunak government's crackdown against migrants entering the country via small boats.

The incident took place as they strolled through the High Street of Chelmsford with three police officers in preparation for the start of an anti-social behaviour drive.

In a video that is going viral on social media, a protester is heard shouting, "Allow migrants into this country. Go away, we don't want you here." As seen in the clip, both politicians ignore the remarks and carry on with their conversations with the policemen.

As per the outlet, after a little more than five minutes of walking, Mr Sunak was taken to the Chelmsford Boxing Club where he addressed the gathering and answered questions regarding his anti-social behaviour action plan.

This comes as Mr Sunak and Ms Braverman's Illegal Migration Bill, to put a stop to migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats, returns to the House of Commons for two days of debate for its committee stage. It is to be noted that Downing Street is facing objections to the Bill from "both the liberal and the right wings of the Conservative Party".

According to Sky News, Mr Sunak, during his visit, expressed his confidence that they had created a bill that was "robust and effective" following the UK's commitments under international law

"The home secretary and I have worked incredibly closely for the last two months to get the legislation exactly right," he said.

Mr Sunak continued, "This is a tough piece of legislation, the likes of which we haven't seen. It's important that it is effective, which it will be. It is also important that we abide by our international obligations. This is a country and government that does follow the law."