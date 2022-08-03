UK Parliament Closes Its TikTok Account Over China Concerns

The objections were led by a group of MPs sanctioned by Beijing. (File)

The UK parliament on Wednesday closed its TikTok account after MPs expressed concern over the social media app's ownership by Chinese parent firm ByteDance.

"Based on Member (of Parliament) feedback, we are closing the pilot UK Parliament TikTok account earlier than we had planned," said a parliament spokesman.

"The account was a pilot initiative while we tested the platform as a way of reaching younger audiences with relevant content about parliament," he added, but the account has now been locked.

The objections were led by a group of MPs sanctioned by Beijing for speaking out against alleged human rights abuses.

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith, one of those sanctioned, welcomed the decision.

"We need to start talking to people about not using TikTok," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)