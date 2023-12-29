UK Man's Testicles Ripped Off In Vicious Attack By XL Bully Dog

The American XL Bully breed of dogs will be banned in the UK from Sunday.

A man's testicles were ripped off when he was attacked by his pet, a 44-kg American XL Bully dog, a breed that is being banned in the UK and Wales. According to Metro, the horrific attack took place in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, in October. The unidentified man received eight stitches in his genitals and 32 in his arms. The dog named Envie also attacked the man's partner Lynsey Kelly and bit her shin, the outlet further said. The couple were too embarrassed to speak about the attack, and opened up recently.

"He was writhing on the floor and said 'it's grabbed my b*****ks'," Ms Kelly was quoted as saying by Metro.

The woman said her partner had gone to throw a stick to Envie when it latched onto its arm and then to the groin.

Ms Kelly managed to lock the dog into a room and rushed her partner to hospital in an ambulance. The doctors carried out an emergency surgery in which they reattached his testicles.

Ms Kelly, meanwhile, is still recovering from her injuries. She has battled infection in her bite wounds in the past weeks.

Envie was euthanised after attacking the couple, the Metro report said.

The news comes days before a ban on XL Bully dogs comes into force. It will officially be enforced on Sunday, reported CNN, following a September announcement by the UK government amid a rise in fatal attacks involving the breed in the country.

The breed was added in September to the list of dogs banned in England and Wales under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

Under the new law, owners will have until February 1 to register them, as it will be a criminal offense to own a dog of that breed in England and Wales without a certificate of exemption.