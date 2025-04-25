UK Man Who Murdered 79-Year-Old Widow, Called Sex Chat Lines Dies In Prison

A man convicted of murdering a 79-year-old widow in her home has died in prison. Gareth Dack, 41, was found dead in HMP Frankland, a well-known UK prison housing several high-risk inmates. A Prison Service spokesperson confirmed the death and added the Prison and Probation Ombudsman would investigate the incident.

Dack was convicted in 2017 after he strangled Norma Bell in her burning house in Hartlepool in 2016. According to the BBC, Mr Dack broke into her home, stole a television and £700 (approx. Rs 73,000) in cash. He then started firing in Mrs Bell's home and turned on the gas to cause an explosion.

Ms Bell also had bruises on her shoulders and ribs from someone kneeling on her. Dack also called sex chat lines while she was lying dead, according to reports.

During the hearing, Justice Whipple described Dack as "perverted and disgusted." The father of four was taken to the Teesside Crown Court and charged with murder and setting fire to her home. He was serving a life sentence.

According to the BBC, Dack, a drug user heavily in debt, borrowed £10 (approx. Rs 1,050) from the victim and described her as a "wonderful woman."

During the sentencing, the trial judge said Ms Bell had done nothing to provoke or deserve such treatment. She said, "You killed Norma Bell in cold blood in her own home when she was defenceless."

She also mentioned that after the murder, Dack tried to destroy evidence by setting fire to her house. "She had done nothing to deserve your violence, and then you set fire to her home in a failed attempt to cover your tracks," she added.

Mr Bell had three sons with her late husband, John. They also took care of six foster children for a long time and treated them like their own.

Following the trial, a family in a statement said that Ms Bell had a "heart as big as a lion."