UK Man Was Assaulted By Attackers. Cops Arrested Him Instead As Accused Fled

A video showing a fight between some men in Birmingham has become the flashpoint of a larger debate on law and order in the United Kingdom.

West Midlands Police have been accused of carrying out “two-tier” justice after a white man was arrested soon after being assaulted by a group of black men, as per reports.

What Happened?

The footage, which is related to an incident on Broad Street on June 21, appears to show a fight between a group of black men and a white man. An argument between them escalated, with the matter coming to blows as the group punched and kicked the man. As police stepped in, they held the man while the group fled.

Incident Sparks Outrage

A clip of the footage was shared by Reform UK's Shadow Chancellor and Newark MP Robert Jenrick, who criticised the Birmingham Police in multiple posts.

Sharing the footage, he wrote, “Birmingham Police's ‘Race Action Plan' tells officers not to ‘over-police' black people. It says disparities in outcomes are problems ‘regardless of their causes'.”

In another post, Jenrick questioned why the man being attacked was arrested while his attackers fled the scene. He accused the authorities of “two-tier policing”, pointing to other incidents in the UK.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also slammed the police, stating, “More evidence of two-tier policing against white people in Britain. This young man was attacked by ethnic minority men, and instead of arresting them, the police arrested the victim. Only Reform will put an end to this.”

What Did The Police Say?

In an X post, Birmingham police stated that they were aware of the footage circulating about the attack. According to the authorities, officers intervened after they saw a group of men fighting. They stated that an officer was punched while dealing with the incident. A 20-year-old man was arrested on charges of assaulting a police officer.

In another post, the authorities stated that the matter had been reviewed and the department had “no concerns over the officer's actions”, calling their actions “reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances.”

The police asked that the footage not be further circulated in order to allow the legal proceedings to take their course.

In a notice on their page, West Midlands Police said that they were aware of footage showing an incident before the man was arrested. They recognised that an attack had taken place and were carrying out “active enquiries” to identify the people involved.

“Although officers were in the area when this assault took place, they were involved in the arrest of another man at the time,” the notice read.

The police asked any witnesses to the assault to contact them.