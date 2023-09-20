UK Man Slips Onto 9-Inch Saw Which Cut Through His Stomach, Survives

Mr Clancy was flown to Cardiff for emergency surgery

Retired builder, Brendan Clancy, 67, drove himself to a local hospital after falling onto a nine-inch blade of the saw, which cut through his stomach and through to his bowels. According to BBC, Mr Clancy from Upper Cwmtwrch in the Swansea Valley slipped while cutting pallets.

Mr Clancy was flown to Cardiff for emergency surgery and has since recovered fully from his ordeal with no lasting injury, but has a 12-inch scar on his abdomen, the media outlet reported. "I must have been running on adrenaline, I knew I needed help but knew I couldn't wait for help to arrive," he said.

"My wife was away in Carmarthen and my phone was in my pocket where my insides were spilling out. They just kept coming out and it seemed as if it would never stop, he told Wales Ambulance.

He drove himself to the minor injuries unit, "I was making sure I was keeping my senses and concentrating on the road while driving. I have a manual car, and all my guts were all over the gear lever side, but it helped to take my mind off it. When you are carrying your guts, you don't think of anything else apart from keeping them all in one place."

Mr Clancy shared that there was no blood even though the saw had cut through about four inches of his bowel.

"When I got to the hospital, two ladies were coming out and said they were just about to close. They looked down and saw my bowel bag and my innards being outwards and called me for an ambulance.

"It was only when I was put on a trolley, that I felt the rush of pain."

The accident took place on June 9, he was taken to nearby Pontardawe playing fields where the Wales Air Ambulance helicopter was waiting for him.

He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, and he went straight into the operating theatre and underwent four hours of surgery. He returned home only a few days later.

The ex-builder said that the air ambulance played a vital role.

"I could not fault the Wales Air Ambulance; they were all absolutely fantastic. I have lived all over the world and to my mind there is no other service in this world that could better it," he said.

"I appreciate how incredibly lucky I am to be alive and how lucky we are to have such an amazing service in this country," he concluded.