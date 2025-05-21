"Utterly Intolerable": UK Pauses Israel Trade Talks Over West Bank Violence

The UK on Tuesday said it imposed sanctions that target what it classifies as the persistent cycle of serious violence undertaken by extremist Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank and paused ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with Israel.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the situation in the region as “utterly intolerable”, reiterating calls for a ceasefire and a massive scale-up in humanitarian assistance for those impacted in Gaza.

It came as the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) summoned Israeli ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely over the renewed ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, which Tel Aviv claims is aimed at dismantling the Hamas extremist group.

“We're horrified by the escalation from Israel. We repeat our demand for a ceasefire as the only way to free the hostages,” said Starmer.

"We repeat our opposition to settlements in the West Bank and our demand to massively scale up humanitarian assistance into Gaza," he said.

Starmer's parliamentary statement was followed by Foreign Secretary David Lammy updating the House of Commons on the latest set of sanctions against individuals, illegal settler outposts, and organisations "supporting violence" against Palestinian communities in the West Bank.

Lammy said the persistent cycle of violence by extremist Israeli settlers in the West Bank demanded action.

“I have seen for myself the consequences of settler violence. The fear of its victims. The impunity of its perpetrators,” said Lammy.

“The Israeli government has a responsibility to intervene and halt these aggressive actions. Their consistent failure to act is putting Palestinian communities and the two-state solution in peril,” he said.

The UK measures target individuals such as prominent settler leader Daniella Weiss, as well as two illegal outposts and organisations that it says have supported, incited and promoted violence against Palestinian communities in the West Bank.

These individuals and entities are now subject to measures including financial restrictions, travel bans, and director disqualifications, and will follow 18 other individuals, entities, and companies already sanctioned relating to serious violence against communities in the West Bank.

The FCDO said Tuesday's measures followed a “dramatic surge” in settler violence in the West Bank, with the United Nations recording over 1,800 attacks by settlers against Palestinian communities since January 1, 2024.

While the UK government remains committed to the existing trade agreement in force, it is not possible to advance discussions on a new and upgraded FTA with a Netanyahu-led government that is pursuing egregious policies in the West Bank and Gaza, the FCDO said.

Meanwhile, the UK reiterated demands that Hamas release all the Israeli hostages immediately and unconditionally, as the group “cannot continue to run Gaza”.

The move follows a joint statement issued by Starmer along with the leaders of France and Canada, setting out their strong opposition to the expansion of Israel's military operations in Gaza and to illegal settlements in the West Bank on Monday.

The strongly worded joint statement also made clear that if Israel did not cease its actions, further action would be taken in response.

UK Minister for the Middle East Hamish Falconer said: “Israel must abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law and ensure full, rapid, safe and unhindered provision of humanitarian assistance to the population in Gaza. The limited amount of aid entering is simply not enough." “We must get an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages, and a path to a two-state solution is the only way to ensure the long-term peace and security of both Palestinians and Israelis.” Others on the UK's latest sanctions list include Harel Libi, owner of Libi Construction and Infrastructure, Zohar Sabah, Coco's Farm, Nachala and Neria's Farm – all accused of “threatening and perpetuating acts of aggression and violence” against Palestinians.

