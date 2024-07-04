UK General Election 2024: When And Where To Watch LIVE Coverage

Rishi Sunak's party is tipped to face its worst defeat in nearly two centuries.

The United Kingdom is on the brink of a significant political shift as the country votes today. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer is heavily favoured to win a historic mandate in the general election, marking a potential end to 14 years of Conservative rule.

According to predictions, the Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, are going to face their worst defeat in nearly two centuries.

Where to watch coverage of UK Elections 2024:

The elections will also be covered by BBC, ITV, Sky News, Channel 4 and GB News.

Election day

On July 4, registered voters in the UK's 650 parliamentary constituencies will vote for their preferred candidate at polling stations set up for the day, typically located at schools or community centres.

Voters can vote in person from 7 am to 10 pm (BST) or by post beforehand. During this time, strict rules prevent any reporting or coverage related to politics or policy.

After polls close at 10 pm, an exit poll will be announced, based on voter surveys in about 150 constituencies.

Election night timeline

10 pm (2:30 am IST): Exit polls

The first indicator of the election's outcome, exit polls will be released, predicting the number of seats each party will win.

11 pm (3:30 am IST): Early results

The first results are expected, with Labour holds predicted in Blyth and Ashington and Houghton and Sunderland South.

Midnight-3 am (4:30-7:30 am IST): Trickle of results

About 85 seats will be declared, including Basildon and Billericay, Swindon North and Rochdale.

3 am-5 am (7:30-9:30 am IST): Rush of results

The busiest period of the night, with 443 seats expected to declare, including Glasgow, Bristol and Belfast.

5 am-7 am (9:30-11:30 am IST): Final results

The remaining seats will be declared, with the final outcome of the election clear by 7 am.

7 am (11:30 am IST): A new government

The election results will be announced, and the UK will begin preparing for a new government.