Ahead Of UK Polls, A Look At Rishi Sunak's Rise To The PM's Post

The United Kingdom is gearing up for an intense election battle on July 4. The ruling Conservative Party, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and his rival Keir Starmer's Labour Party are locked in what's said to be one of the most high-profile electoral battles globally.

In October 2022, Mr Sunak, 44, became the first Indian-origin British prime minister and the youngest occupant of the 10 Downing Street in 210 years. This happened after the country went through a major political turmoil, witnessing back-to-back resignations of two former PMs Boris Johnson and his successor Liz Truss.

Ahead of the crucial polls this week, let's revisit the moment Mr Sunak came to power:

In 2015, Mr Sunak was elected as the Conservative MP for Richmond, Yorkshire. A lifelong Brexiter, he campaigned for leaving the economic bloc, and he got his first ministerial berth under Theresa May, as number three at the newly re-named Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government in 2018.

Later, he endorsed Borish Johnson for the post of Prime Minister.

2019 UK elections

The Conservative Party, under the leadership of Boris Johnson, emerged victorious in the 2019 elections, bagging 365 of the 650 seats. While Johnson continued as the Prime Minister, Mr Sunak was rewarded with the job of Treasury minister under then Chancellor Sajid Javid.

Later, when Mr Javid resigned from the post over a power battle, Mr Sunak was promoted to the role of Chancellor. This made Sunak the first minister of Indian origin to hold one of the highest offices in the UK government.

Mr Sunak was praised during the COVID-19 lockdown for his series of mini Budgets that introduced measures such as the furlough scheme that went on to save many jobs and businesses. He was even pitted as a clear favourite to succeed Johnson as the Tory leader.

Rishi Sunak vs Liz Truss

In 2022, when Mr Johnson announced his decision to resign as the UK Prime Minister following a mass revolt by ministers over his leadership that was sparked by major scandals, including Partygate, both Mr Sunak and Ms Truss started their bids to succeed Johnson.

Ultimately, Ms Truss went on to win the Conservative Party leadership race and became the new British PM. However, after six weeks amid an open revolt, Ms Truss had to resign.

Rishi Sunak becomes PM

Mr Sunak went on to create history and became the Prime Minister of the UK in October 2022 after Penny Mordaunt, the last remaining rival in the Tory leadership contest, dropped out of the race.

Back then, Mr Sunak reportedly won the public support of around 200 of his Conservative MP colleagues and succeeded Truss as the new UK Prime Minister.