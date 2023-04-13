UK Cop Was Shot Dead In 2005. 17 Years Later, 'Killer' Extradited From Pakistan

Sharon Beshenivsky was killed on her daughter's fourth birthday.

A 74-year-old man has been extradited from Pakistan in connection with the murder of Sharon Beshenivsky, a policewoman, in 2005, according to the BBC. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Piran Ditta Khan charged with murder, robbery, two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon. Ms Beshenivsky was shot dead in Bradford, West Yorkshire, at the age of 38, the outlet further said. She had been an officer for just nine months.

Mr Khan is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

"Since Piran Ditta Khan was arrested in Pakistan in 2020, our specialist prosecutors have been working closely with our Pakistani partners to complete the legal process in the country so that he could be extradited back to England to face the allegations from almost 20 years ago," a CPS spokesperson was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Ms Beshenivsky, who had three children and two stepchildren, was killed when she responded with colleague Teresa Millburn to a robbery on November 18, 2005, as per a report in The Guardian.

She was surrounded by a criminal gang and fatally shot. Ms Beshenivsky was the seventh female police officer in the UK to be killed on duty.

Ms Millburn sustained bullet injuries and was left seriously injured.

Khan was arrested in January 2020 in connection with the murder. The charges against him were authorised in 2006, leading to the issuing of the extradition warrant.

Two men - Muzzaker Imtiaz Shah and Yusuf Abdullah Jama - were arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2006 for shooting constable Beshenivsky.

Jama was convicted of murder after he told a court he shot the policewoman by accident.