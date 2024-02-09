UK Concerned Over 'Lack Of Fairness, Inclusivity' In Pakistan Elections

"We regret that not all parties were formally permitted to contest the elections," he said

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Friday said Britain has acknowledged "serious concerns" about the Pakistan election.

"We recognise ... serious concerns raised about the fairness and lack of inclusivity of the elections. We regret that not all parties were formally permitted to contest the elections and that legal processes were used to prevent some political leaders from participation," Cameron, a former British prime minister, said in a statement.

