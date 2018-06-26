Uber Granted Licence To Operate In London For 15 Months

Transport officials in the British capital had stripped Uber of its license last September amid safety concerns.

World | | Updated: June 26, 2018 22:35 IST
Uber appealed the decision and convinced the judge that it had mended its ways.

London: 

Uber won a legal bid on Tuesday to restore its operating license in London after a judge overturned a decision to deny the ride-hailing app a permit and granted it a 15-month reprieve. 

Transport officials in the British capital had stripped the American firm of its license last September amid safety concerns, but Uber appealed the decision and convinced the judge that it had mended its ways.



