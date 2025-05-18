Uber Driver Saves Passenger Suffering Brain Haemorrhage Mid-Ride In US

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Philadelphia Uber driver saved a passenger who suffered a brain hemorrhage. Taras Zvir, 38, recently began driving for Uber while working on a startup. Passenger Justin Anderson, 41, collapsed during the ride, prompting Zvir's call

A newly signed-up Uber driver in Philadelphia is being hailed as a hero after his quick response helped save a passenger who suddenly suffered a brain haemorrhage during a routine ride.

Taras Zvir, 38, had just started driving part-time for the ride-hailing app while working on his own startup. On the morning of February 25, he picked up Justin Anderson, 41, who was heading to work in Bucks County. What began as a casual chat between the two strangers quickly turned into a life-or-death situation.

"We were talking about music and how he had also driven for Uber," Zvir recalled. But as the ride neared its end, he noticed Anderson's head slumping and his breathing turning irregular.

"His head started bobbing, and he looked like he was suffocating," Zvir told People. "I tried to get him some air, but he became unresponsive."

Recognising the emergency, Zvir called 911 and was instructed to begin CPR immediately. Fortunately, his past experience as an ambulance driver meant he was trained in life-saving techniques.

"I pulled him out, laid him flat on the ground, and began CPR," Zvir said. "I kept going for six to eight minutes until the paramedics arrived."

Doctors later confirmed that Anderson had suffered a spontaneous brain haemorrhage, caused by a previously undiagnosed arteriovenous (AV) fistula - a rare condition where an abnormal connection forms between an artery and a vein. A CT scan revealed a large subdural hematoma, which required urgent brain surgery to relieve pressure and prevent further damage.

Anderson's mother, Deborah, wrote in a GoFundMe post that her son's condition would have turned fatal had he not been in the Uber. "Had he been home alone or driving himself, he wouldn't be alive today," she shared. "We are so grateful for the Uber driver's quick thinking."

At the time of the incident, Anderson had just started a new job and is the father of a 17-year-old daughter. He remains in recovery, with small but hopeful signs of improvement - including being able to blink in response to his mother's questions.

Zvir, meanwhile, remains modest about his actions. "I just saw someone who needed help - so I helped," he said. He has been in touch with Anderson's family and hopes to meet him once he recovers.



