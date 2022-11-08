CFO Enters Wrong Home, Found Sleeping On Bed, Clothes On Floor: Reports

Tyson is set to appear in court on December 1 after he was released on a $415 bond

The chief financial officer of a US-based meat processing company was arrested on Sunday after he got drunk and allegedly entered an unknown woman's house and fell asleep on her bed, several reports say.

Tyson Foods' CFO John R Tyson, also the great-grandson of the company's founder, was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing after a woman in Arkansas called the police upon finding a strange man sleeping in her bed with his clothes on the floor.

According to reports, the Fayetteville police received a call early Sunday morning from a woman who had returned home to find a man she didn't know sleeping in her bed with his clothes on the floor.

When officers arrived and tried to wake 32-year-old Tyson up, he was "unable to react vocally." He then laid back down and tried to sleep after momentarily sitting up. Police officers reported smelling alcohol on his breath and body, while his movements were "lethargic and uncoordinated."

Tyson is set to appear in court on December 1 after he was charged and released on a $415 bond.

Meanwhile, Tyson Foods refused to comment on the incident, calling it a "personal matter."

"We're aware of the incident and as this is a personal matter, we have no additional comment," it said in an email to CNN.

However, Tyson has since apologised, saying he is getting counselling for alcohol abuse. "I am embarrassed for personal conduct that is inconsistent with my personal values, the company's values and the high expectations we hold for each other here at Tyson Foods. I made a serious mistake and this has caused me to reflect deeply on the impact my actions can have on others," read a companywide memo issued by Tyson.