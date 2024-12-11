Two Tourists Killed After Tree Falls In Bali's Monkey Forest

Two tourists died on Tuesday after a large tree fell on them at the popular Monkey Forest in Ubud, Bali. The incident occurred around midday local time when strong winds and heavy rains lashed the area. The victims, one reportedly from France and the other from South Korea, were squashed by the tree, the Bali Post reported.

The Monkey Forest, known for allowing visitors to get close to the island's monkeys, is a well-known tourist attraction. CCTV footage captured the terrifying moment, showing frightened tourists fleeing for safety as the massive tree crashed.

In one video, a path, which was full of tourists just moments before the incident, was completely covered in debris. Ubud Police Chief Commissioner Gusti Nyoman Subarsana confirmed that his team quickly coordinated the evacuation of the area. “Unfortunately, the two tourists were struck before the evacuation could be completed,” he said. Staff and other tourists rushed to help the victims, with one video showing people helping a seriously injured individual near the fallen tree.

Emergency services pressed into service, and despite their efforts, the victims were pronounced dead. According to the Bali Post, the tree fell due to the extreme weather conditions, including heavy rain and strong winds in the region.

Earlier this year, a 47-year-old man was killed when a massive tree fell across a busy road in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The incident occurred near the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, injured two others and caused significant disruption. The tree blocked Jalan Sultan Ismail, damaging 17 cars and affecting monorail services as branches fell across the elevated track.

The man's body was recovered from the scene, and two others – a 26-year-old ride-share driver and a 72-year-old Swedish woman – were hospitalised. Monorail services were delayed due to the fallen branches.