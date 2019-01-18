Two Russian Fighter Jets Collide Over Sea Of Japan, Pilots Eject

The bombers touched mid-air during a scheduled training exercise 35 kilometres from the shore in Russia's Far East.

World | | Updated: January 18, 2019 16:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Two Russian Fighter Jets Collide Over Sea Of Japan, Pilots Eject

Neither of the Russian Su-34 fighter jets carried munition. (FILE PHOTO)


Moscow: 

Two Russian Su-34 fighter jets collided on Friday over the Sea of Japan during a training flight, with both crews managing to eject, the defence ministry said.

The bombers touched mid-air during a scheduled training exercise 35 kilometres from the shore in Russia's Far East, Russian news agencies reported citing the defence ministry.

Two pilots were later rescued during an operation involving several vessels of the country's Pacific Fleet as well as aircraft.

Neither of the jets carried munition.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SU-34Russian Fighter JetSea of Japan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHMoto Razr

................................ Advertisement ................................