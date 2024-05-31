Two Minneapolis Cops Shot, Two Other People Dead: Report

One of the officers was critically wounded, KMSP said.

Two civilians were killed and two Minneapolis police officers were wounded on Thursday when a gunman opened fire in a neighborhood south of downtown, KMSP television reported, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

One of the officers was critically wounded, KMSP said.

Police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for information.

Several others, as many as seven in total, were hit by gunfire, the Star Tribune reported, citing unnamed sources.

The Star Tribune also cited a witness who heard four or five shots from his third-floor apartment and said the shooting occurred at an apartment on the second floor.

