Terrorists Attack Pak Stock Exchange In Karachi; Cops Say 4 Gunmen Killed

Karachi Attack: The building is in a high security zone.

All four terrorists, who attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi this morning, have been killed, police said. Two other people were killed in the attack, according to the officials.

The gunmen attacked the building, which is in a high security zone that also houses the head offices of many private banks, with grenades and guns, Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon told news agency Reuters. "Four attackers have been killed, they had come in a silver Corolla car," Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon told news agency Reuters.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) tweeted that "the situation is still unfolding". "There was an attack on the PSX compound earlier today. The situation is still unfolding and management, with the help of security forces, is managing the security and controlling the situation," one of the posts read.

"We will issue a more detailed statement in due course once the situation is under control and more details are known. For now firing has stopped and reinforcement are in place," another tweet read.

Sindh province Governor Imran Ismail condemned the incident. "Strongly condemn the attack on PSX aimed at tarnishing our relentless war on terror. Have instructed the IG & security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are caught alive & their handlers are accorded exemplary punishments. We shall protect Sindh at all costs," he said on Twitter.



