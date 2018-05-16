Two Dead In Nepal Plane Crash Two people died after a cargo plane crashed in Nepal during bad weather Wednesday, the latest aviation accident in the impoverished Himalayan nation.

Two people died after a cargo plane crashed in Nepal during bad weather Wednesday, the latest aviation accident in the impoverished Himalayan nation.



The Makalu Air flight lost contact moments after takeoff and crashed into a hillside not far from its destination in the remote northwestern district of Humla.



The wreckage was found scattered across a mountain at an altitude of 3,900 metres (12,800 feet).



"Bodies of both the pilot and co-pilot have been recovered from the crash site," district chief Madhav Prasad Dhungana told AFP.



"We believe it missed the route and crashed into a hillside, probably because of bad weather."



Nepal has a poor road network and many remote mountain communities rely on planes and helicopters to bring in basic goods.



But the country has a dismal safety record, which is largely blamed on inadequate maintenance and poor management.



Nepal-based airlines are banned from flying in European Union airspace because of safety concerns.



In March, 51 people were killed when a



Last month a



