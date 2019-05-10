2 Chinese Nationals Arrested At Pakistan Airport On Suspicion Of Trafficking

Chinese nationals before appearing in court for alleged involvement in trafficking on Thursday (AFP File)

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two Chinese nationals at the Islamabad airport today as part of its ongoing investigation into alleged fake marriages and human trafficking operations by Chinese gangs.

According to the Express News, FIA's immigration officials also took into custody three Pakistani women who were accompanying the two Chinese men.

Officials said the two Chinese men and two of the Pakistani women were found to be married, while the third woman said she was also married to a Chinese man who was not travelling with her at the moment.

The suspects were due to leave for China when they were stopped by FIA officials, the Express Tribune reported.

The FIA said the Chinese nationals were involved in organ trafficking.

The arrests are the latest in a series of operations against Chinese nationals accused of trafficking Pakistani women to China, the report said.

Earlier this week, the FIA arrested 15 Chinese nationals and a woman from Rawalpindi accused of trafficking Pakistani girls to China. The gang was led by a Chinese national Song Chuaoyang, who was also detained.

The Chinese Embassy, however, denied reports that Pakistan women are being forced into prostitution or used for sale of human organs.

"According to investigations by the Ministry of Public Security of China, there is no forced prostitution or sale of human organs for those Pakistani women who stay in China after marriage with Chinese," the Embassy said in a statement.

"If any organisation or individual commits a crime in Pakistan under the guise of cross-border marriage, Beijing will support Islamabad in cracking down on such activities in accordance with Pakistani law," it added.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.