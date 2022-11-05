Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey's Apology Amid Elon Musk's Change Overdrive

Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter last week, has removed most top executives and nearly half the company's 7,500 employees.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey today apologised to the employees of the company, a day after the social media laid off nearly 50 per cent of its work force.

"Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that," Mr Dorsey tweeted.

Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter last week, has removed most top executives and the board and roughly half the company's 7,500 employees. The move capped a week of chaos and uncertainty about the company's future under new owner Elon Musk, the world's richest person, who tweeted on Friday that the service was experiencing a "massive drop in revenue" from the advertiser retreat.

Jack Dorsey stepped down from the Twitter board in May this year, ending his formal relationship with the social network heco-founded in 2006. He has been a director since 2007, and was most recently Twitter CEO from mid-2015 until his resignation last year.

