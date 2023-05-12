Twitter Floods With Memes After Elon Musk Says New CEO To Take Charge

Elon Musk, in a tweet, said that the new Twitter CEO will assume office within 6 weeks.

Elon Musk on Thursday announced that he has found a new CEO for Twitter. While he did not name his successor, NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino is said to be the new leader of the microblogging platform. Soon after the announcement, users flocked to Twitter and reacted to the change in leadership through memes and one-liners.

Some put their creativity to use and churned out hilarious pictures.

“Twitter's new CEO when Elon is gone for a second,” a user wrote sharing a picture of Marvel villain Thanos snapping his fingers.

Twitter's new CEO when Elon is gone for one second pic.twitter.com/DAZvm0F14b — TomAF  (@oldTomAF) May 12, 2023

Another person created a meme featuring all the former CEOs of Twitter including Jack Dorsey, Parag Agrawal, Elon Musk and even Shiba Inu.

Twitter will have a new CEO in 6 weeks.  pic.twitter.com/ZLdXMBNijK — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) May 11, 2023

“Introducing Shelon Musk, the new Twitter CEO,” a person wrote.

Another posted a picture of a German Shepherd dog wearing a tie with the caption, “Meet the new CEO of Twitter even though I told him being Twitter CEO will be RUFF”.

Meet the new CEO of Twitter

even tho I told him being Twitter CEO will be RUFF pic.twitter.com/gfoD6Xg2sq — Doc  (@DocAtCDI) May 11, 2023

One joked that Enola Holmes, the titular film character played by Millie Bobby Brown, could take charge as the new CEO of Twitter.

This user suggested that a cat has been appointed to succeed Elon Musk.

Presenting the new CEO of Twitter! pic.twitter.com/Z2trTWXsJv — M.E.Howard (@MEHPhotos) May 11, 2023

Elon Musk, in a tweet, said that the new Twitter CEO will assume office within 6 weeks. He also announced his new role at the company and wrote, “My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops”.

Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!



My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

Just months after acquiring Twitter in a $44 billion deal and taking charge as the CEO, Elon Musk had said that he will step down from the position “as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” He added, “After that, I will just run the software & servers teams”.

In February this year, the billionaire said that he will appoint a new CEO for Twitter by the end of 2023.