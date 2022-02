Twitter Inc's website and app were down for thousands of users on Friday (File)

Twitter Inc's website and app were down for thousands of users on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed nearly 15,000 user reports of outage.

