Twitter Co-Founder Evan Williams Steps Down From Board

Evan Williams is currently the chief executive officer of online publishing website Medium and had also served as the CEO of Twitter.

World | | Updated: February 23, 2019 03:56 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Twitter Co-Founder Evan Williams Steps Down From Board

Evan Williams also announced the move in a series of tweets.


Twitter Inc said on Friday one of its co-founders, Evan Williams, will be stepping down as a member of its board at the end of the month.

Williams, who also announced the move in a series of tweets, is currently the chief executive officer of online publishing website Medium and had also served as the CEO of Twitter."I'm very lucky to have served on the @Twitter board for 12 years (ever since there was a board)

It's been overwhelmingly interesting, educational-and, at times, challenging," he tweeted.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Evan WillaimsEvan Williams Twitter

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Aero IndiaChanda KochharLive TVWorld CupHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HOppo F11 ProNote 7 ProGalaxy S10

................................ Advertisement ................................