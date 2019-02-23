Twitter Co-Founder Evan Williams Steps Down From Board

Evan Williams also announced the move in a series of tweets.

Twitter Inc said on Friday one of its co-founders, Evan Williams, will be stepping down as a member of its board at the end of the month.

Williams, who also announced the move in a series of tweets, is currently the chief executive officer of online publishing website Medium and had also served as the CEO of Twitter."I'm very lucky to have served on the @Twitter board for 12 years (ever since there was a board)

It's been overwhelmingly interesting, educational-and, at times, challenging," he tweeted.