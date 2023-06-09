Esports Star Karel 'Twisten' Asenbrener, 19, Dies By Suicide

Twisten was a part of the French esports organisation - Team Vitality.

Czech gamer Karel 'Twisten' Asenbrener died by suicide, his esports team 'Team Vitality' announced on Twitter. He was 19.

Popular by his screen name 'Twisten', Asenbrener's wrote "Good night" in his last tweet. The post has already garnered over 5.5 million views.

Sharing the news of his death, Team Vitality's assistant coach Harry 'Gorilla' Mepham tweeted, " I woke up this morning to the news of one of my closest friends, someone who genuinely felt as if he was my brother, taking his own life. Words can not describe the grief or emptiness i'm feeling right now. I loved him and forever will."

"I'll leave this with a quote from his favourite show, and something he used to say to me when i felt down: If you are feeling disheartened, that you are somehow not enough, set your heart ablaze," he added.

I woke up this morning to the news of one of my closest friends, someone who genuinely felt as if he was my brother, taking his own life. Words can not describe the grief or emptiness i'm feeling right now. I loved him and forever will.



I'll leave this with a quote from his… https://t.co/5oO7IlUqTl — Vitality Gorilla (@gorillaVL) June 7, 2023

In February, Asenbrener, a pro Valorant player, had revealed his battle with depression and self-harming behaviour, saying that he had spent time in a mental health hospital.

"I self harmed and was in bad situation for a few days and was considering ending it all but my dad saved me. I spent few days in the 'worst' Mental Health Hospital for people that have serious problems," he wrote in a social media post.

Asenbrener started his esports career in 2020 with the Czech team 'Kings of Sosnovka' and competed in various Valorant tournaments across Europe.

He signed up with the French esports organisation 'Team Vitality' in 2022, where he mostly played the role of a duelist.