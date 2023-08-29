TV News Crew Robbed At Gunpoint In Chicago While Reporting On Robberies

They are the second Chicago TV news unit to be robbed this month.

In a rather ironic situation, a Univision Chicago TV news crew was robbed at gunpoint as they were reporting on a recent string of armed robberies, ABC7.com reported.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a news reporter and a photojournalist were preparing for a live shot around 4:30 a.m. Monday, when a black SUV and a grey sedan pulled up to them. Three wearing ski masks exited the cars and approached them displaying firearms.

They took the belongings of the 28-year-old and 42-year-old victims and also stole the pair's video camera.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported and Area 5 detectives are now investigating the case.

Notably, the two journalists were reporting on a string of armed robberies across the city, including an armed carjacking of a woman Sunday night in the same block where they were robbed. The footage they shot was in the stolen TV camera, and the story never made it on the air.

The reporter called the incident ''total irony'', and said that they were both doing okay now after being rattled initially.

Raza Siddiqui, president of the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians Local 41, which represents TV photographers in Chicago, said, ''Our news photographers and reporters provide a very important public service in keeping our community informed. We are committed to making sure that their safety comes first. We have talked to the photographer who was robbed today and he is thankfully safe and in good spirits.''

Notably, they are the second Chicago TV news unit to be robbed this month. On August 8, another photographer was assaulted and robbed while preparing to cover a weekday afternoon news conference on the West Side.