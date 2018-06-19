Turkish Air Strikes Kill 26 Terrorists In Turkey, Iraq: Turkish Army The Turkish military has ramped up air strikes in northern Iraq, targeting PKK bases in Qandil.

Share EMAIL PRINT The Turkish military has ramped up air strikes in northern Iraq in the last few days. (Representation) Istanbul: Turkish air strikes killed 26 terrorists and destroyed their gun positions, shelters and ammunition stores in southeast Turkey and northern Iraq this week, Turkey's armed forces said on Tuesday.



The military said in a statement released on Twitter that the strikes were carried out on Sunday and Monday in Turkey's Diyarbakir and Sirnak provinces and in the Avasin-Basyan area of northern Iraq, where the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) terrorist group has bases.



The Turkish military has ramped up air strikes in northern Iraq, targeting PKK bases in Qandil, close to the Iraq-Iran border, where Ankara suspects high-ranking members of the terrorist group are located.

Ankara has also recently stepped up its warnings of a potential ground offensive into the Qandil region, with Erdogan vowing to "drain the terror swamp" there.



Separately, one Turkish soldier was killed and two wounded early on Tuesday after one stepped on an improvised explosive device planted by the PKK in the southeastern province of Siirt, the governor's office said.



In the neighbouring province of Sirnak, located on the Iraqi border, one Turkish soldier was killed and two others wounded after an explosive planted on the road went off, a security source said.

The PKK, which has fought a decades-old insurgency against the state in southeastern Turkey, is designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and European Union.



