Turkey Tells US To Keep F-16 Sale Promises Amid Sweden's Stalled NATO Bid

The call came after Turkey Parliament voted to approve Sweden's NATO membership bid (File)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told his US counterpart Antony Blinken in a call on Wednesday that Turkey expected the United States to act in line with their NATO alliance and keep its promises on the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara, a Turkish diplomatic source said.

The call came at the request of the US side, a day after a Turkish parliamentary commission voted to approve Sweden's NATO membership bid, the source added. The parliament's general assembly must also approve the bid for it to be ratified.

"Fidan stated that, regarding the sale of F-16s, we expect the US administration and US Congress to act in line with the spirit of alliance and keep the promises made," the source said.

