Turkey Parliament Committee Approves Sweden's NATO Bid

The next step is a full parliament vote that is also expected to pass, likely to be held within weeks

The Turkish parliament's committee on Tuesday approved Sweden's bid to join NATO, an opposition lawmaker told AFP, clearing another hurdle for the Nordic country's accession to the US-led defence organisation.

Sweden's NATO bid will come to the parliament floor, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling alliance holds the majority of seats.

