Turkey Introduces 'Massacre Law' To Remove Stray Dogs From Streets

Critics argue that it may lead to the culling of dogs.

To combat the number of stray dogs in the nation, Turkish lawmakers recently passed a new rule. The Grand National Assembly passed the bill following an overnight session; the government had pushed for its approval before to the summer break, according to The Times.

Municipalities are required by law to gather stray dogs, place them in shelters, and make sure they are spayed, neutered, and vaccinated before being adopted.

There are worries, though, that certain dogs who are sick to the point of death, in excruciating pain, or who represent a health risk would be put to death.

Opponents contend that the law might result in a mass euthanasia or disregard for these creatures. The bill has been dubbed the "massacre law" by opponents of the law and animal welfare organisations, who are pushing for its repeal, as per the news portal.

Some critics also fear that the law might be used to target political opponents, particularly after significant gains by the opposition in recent local elections. The law includes penalties for mayors who do not comply, and the main opposition party has pledged not to implement it.

Protests have erupted across Turkey, with demonstrations in Istanbul's Sishane Square and outside municipal offices in Ankara. Protesters have voiced their opposition to the law, emphasizing life and solidarity over hostility.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who must now sign the measure into law, expressed gratitude to legislators who supported it. The opposition has indicated plans to challenge the legislation in the Supreme Court.

The legislation primarily addresses the stray dog population, with no provisions for the country's large stray cat population. The government estimates around 4 million stray dogs in Turkey.