'Brave Girl': WHO Chief On Viral Pic Of Syrian Girl Shielding Brother

The Turkey-Syria border is one of the world's most active earthquake zones.

Heartbreaking images and visuals have emerged from Turkey and neighbouring Syria after a massive earthquake left behind a trail of destruction in the two countries.

The death count from the earthquake climbed above 15,000 on Wednesday, as rescuers raced to save survivors trapped under debris in freezing weather.

A moving picture has surfaced on the internet which shows a seven-year-old Syrian girl shielding her younger brother under the rubble.

The photo was shared on Twitter by World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

"Endless admiration for this brave girl." he wrote.

"Endless admiration for this brave girl."

United Nations representative Mohamad Safa also shared the photograph on Twitter.

"The 7-year-old girl who kept her hand on her little brother's head to protect him while they were under the rubble for 17 hours has made it safely. I see no one sharing. If she were dead, everyone would share! Share positivity," she tweeted.

The 7 year old girl who kept her hand on her little brother's head to protect him while they were under the rubble for 17 hours has made it safely.

Monday's quake was the largest Turkey has seen since 1939, when 33,000 people died in eastern Erzincan province.

Survivors have been left to scramble for food and shelter -- and in some cases watch helplessly as their relatives called for rescue, and eventually went silent under the debris.