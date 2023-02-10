Turkey Earthquake Deaths Top 21,000, Rescue Teams Work Round-The-Clock

The death count in the Turkey-Syria earthquake has crossed 21,000. Officials say 17,674 people have died in Turkey and 3,377 in Syria, bringing the confirmed total to 21,051.

Rescue efforts, on the fourth day, are being conducted round-the-clock to save those still trapped under the rubble.

Some of the heaviest devastation occurred near the quake's epicentre between Kahramanmaras and Gaziantep, where entire city blocks lay in ruins.

Eyewitness in Turkey's Gaziantep tell NDTV that multi-storeyed buildings turned to dust in less than two seconds.

The government said that nearly 3,000 buildings, including public hospitals, collapsed in seven cities.

Cold, hunger and despair gripped hundreds of thousands of people left homeless.

The rescue of a 2-year-old boy after 79 hours trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay and several other people raised spirits among weary search crews. But hopes were fading that many more would be found alive in the ruins of towns and cities.

India has initiated "Operation Dost" to help Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of the quakes. Under the operation, India has sent rescue teams, medical teams and other supplies to the two disaster-hit nations.

The Indian Army has also set up a field hospital in Hatay which will is equipped with surgical and emergency wards.