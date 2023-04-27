Tucker Carlson Breaks Silence After Abrupt Departure From Fox News

Tucker Carlson abruptly left Fox News on Monday.

Tucker Carlson, who was fired by Fox News earlier this week, has spoken for the first time since his abrupt departure. In a Twitter video posted on Thursday, Mr Carlson did not directly address his reported firing but made some crucial allegations on the American media and their TV debates. Fox News parted ways with Mr Carlson on Monday, losing a host who brought in millions of viewers but proved too much to handle even for owner Rupert Murdoch. Reports said he was fired on personal orders of Mr Murdoch for allegedly using vulgar language to describe a female executive.

On Wednesday, Mr Carlson shared a cryptic two-minute video on his Twitter account that did not explain his exit, but offered sweeping complaints about the state of American discourse.

"The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are. They're completely irrelevant. They mean nothing," he said.

He said that in five years, no one would even remember "that we had them".

Mr Carlson alleged that debates on the topics like war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power and natural resources are not permitted in American media.

He said that both political parties and their donors have reached a consensus on what benefits them. "And they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it," said Mr Carlson.

"War, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources. When was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues? It's been a long time," he said in the video message.

Mr Carlson said the United States suddenly looks like a one-party state. He said that the realisation is depressing but not permanent.