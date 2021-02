The quake struck at just after midnight on Thursday local time (1320 GMT) (Representational)

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck in the South Pacific has generated a tsunami, the Australian weather agency said on Thursday.

"Tsunami confirmed," the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said in a tweet, as it warned of a threat to Lord Howe Island, which is about 550 kilometres (340 miles) east of Australia's mainland.

