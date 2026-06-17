Trump's White House Ballroom Could Cost $600 Million, Mostly With Taxpayers' Funds: Report

US President Donald Trump's planned White House ballroom project is expected to cost far more than previously stated, with taxpayers likely to fund a significant share of the expense.

Trump has repeatedly maintained that the new ballroom and related facilities would be funded entirely through private donations. However, documents, obtained by The Washington Post, suggest that the project's total cost could reach $600 million, with more than half expected to come from taxpayers.

The use of taxpayer-funded agencies such as the Secret Service and the White House Military Office to finance parts of the project has drawn scrutiny from contracting experts. Three contracting and procurement experts who reviewed the documents said demolishing the East Wing did not appear to fall within the Secret Service's responsibility of protecting government officials.

What did Donald Trump say?

Earlier, Trump told reporters that the project, which includes a massive ballroom and a bunker, would cost up to $400 million and private donors would pay for the new building. "This is taxpayer-free. We have no taxpayer putting up 10 cents," he said on March 31.

The White House has continued to insist that Trump and private donors are funding the ballroom portion of the project. White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said the ballroom is being financed by Trump and others at an estimated cost of around $400 million.

In a statement, he said, "President Trump and generous American patriots are funding the ballroom to the tune of approximately $400 million, which will be a secure and appropriate venue for Presidents for generations to come."

What do the documents show?

As per a copy of the contractor estimate obtained by The Washington Post, project summaries prepared by contractor Clark Construction estimated the total cost at about $600 million.

According to a project summary dated March 5, around $293 million of the estimated cost was expected to come from private sources. The remaining amount was projected to be funded by government agencies, including $155 million from the Secret Service, $149 million from the White House Military Office and $3 million from the Executive Residence — all backed by taxpayer funds.

Records also indicate that federal authorities had already approved multiple payments to the contractor overseeing the work before Trump's March remarks.

Political pushback

The project has drawn criticism from several lawmakers and some members of Trump's own Republican Party. Republican Senator Susan Collins said Trump had indicated the project would be funded through private donations and argued “I think that's the commitment that should be kept.”

Project costs climb

The project's estimated cost has reportedly increased steadily since it was first announced in July 2025. When Trump first unveiled plans for the White House ballroom in July 2025, he said the project would cost around $200 million and said private donors would fund the work. Later estimates rose to $300 million, then $400 million, while internal contractor projections eventually reached $600 million.